Travis Shaw is going to miss some time.

The Brewers’ third baseman dislocated his should in the 2nd inning of Wednesday’s 7 to 3 loss to the Reds.

President of Baseball Operations David Stearns provides some insight into the severity of the injury.

“It’s a scary moment whenever you see a player lying out on the field like that in pain,” Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “You’re never quite sure what’s going on. In this case, Travis dislocated his left shoulder on the diving attempt last night. They were able to pop the shoulder back in once they got him off the field and into the clubhouse. Today, we’ll do some imaging, get some doctors’ opinions, and then go from there.”

So how long might Shaw be out?

“We know this is an injury of some magnitude. We don’t know how long he’s going to be out. We’re going to need other guys to step up, and we’re going to support and help Travis through this, and through his recovery the best way we can.”

The Brewers wrap up their series with the Reds on Thursday before returning home for a weekend series with the Pirates.