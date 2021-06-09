The Milwaukee Brewers played their 60th game on Tuesday night, a 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

They’ve now matched the number of games they played in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

With that in mind, voice of the Brewers Jeff Levering handed out some “first season” awards:

Offensive MVP: Avisail Garcia & Omar Narvaez – “They’ve been the two most consistent players offensively all season long.”

Pitching MVP: Josh Hader – “Can you give four awards? The three starters (Woodruff, Burnes, Peralta) have been so good, but Hader is so consistent at the back end of the bullpen.”

Best Newcomer: Brad Boxberger – “I think he’s been an unsung hero in that Brewers’ bullpen. It gave the Brewers confidence to trade away guys like J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen. They basically gave him the keys to the 7th inning, and he’s really done a nice job.”

