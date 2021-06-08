MILWAUKEE — All southbound lanes of I-43/94 are back open after being shutdown for several hours Tuesday morning in the Marquette Interchange.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says they were called before 4:30 a.m. for a report of a disabled vehicle in one of the middle lanes at National Ave.
The disabled vehicle reportedly did not have its lights on.
MSCO says a semi struck the vehicle, killing the woman inside.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says it’s performing an autopsy on the 22-year-old victim.
All lanes were re-opened around 9:30 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
