MILWAUKEE — All southbound lanes of I-43/94 are back open after being shutdown for several hours Tuesday morning in the Marquette Interchange.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says they were called before 4:30 a.m. for a report of a disabled vehicle in one of the middle lanes at National Ave.

The disabled vehicle reportedly did not have its lights on.

MSCO says a semi struck the vehicle, killing the woman inside.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says it’s performing an autopsy on the 22-year-old victim.

All lanes were re-opened around 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.