Comedian Dave Chappelle will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest on Saturday, September 11.

This will be the first time that Chappelle has performed at the festival.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at 12:00 p.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com.

No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed inside the show.

The 53rd edition of Summerfest will take place September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, 2021.