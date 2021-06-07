After being throttled by the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1, the Milwaukee Bucks need to make an adjustment ahead of Game 2.

Sometimes, adjustments are quite simple.

“I think this is one of those annoying moments where I’m just going to sound like an idiot,” Bucks reporter Eric Nehm of The Athletic told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “Just play better. That’s the adjustment. Just don’t miss the shots. I know that sounds incredibly simple. You always want to have these bigger ideas of making this coaching adjustment or that coaching adjustment. In reality, they really do just have to play better.”

So, how do the Bucks accomplish that?

“Re-finding what they had in the first quarter, offensively. I thought in the first quarter, they really did what they wanted to offensively. They got to the spots that they wanted on the floor. You were seeing dunks for Giannis, you were seeing Brook Lopez posting up, you were seeing Jrue Holiday get to the rim. You were seeing the Bucks do everything that they normally do. And then, as the game went on, they fell into the trap of what this Nets team can do to you.”

We’ll see if the Bucks can make the necessary adjustments in Monday’s Game 2.

Coverage on 620 WTMJ starts at 6.