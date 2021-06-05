MILWAUKEE – A seven-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy were both injured when they were shot Friday night in Milwaukee.

The incident happened at 8:43 p.m. near West Hayes Avenue and South 11th Street. Both children were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Milwaukee police officers were called to the same scene about four hours later, at 12:23 a.m., for a second shooting.

In that incident, a 20-year-old man was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries as well.

The Milwaukee Police Department says it believes both shootings are related.

Police were still searching for an unknown suspect as of Saturday morning.

Anyone with information related to either shooting is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.