The Milwaukee Brewers have a problem, and the solution is right there in front of them in plain daylight.

The problem: Keston Hiura.

He just can’t get it going.

The Brewers have been more the patient. They forced him into a position change. They gave him time to rest and regroup in Triple-A.

All to no avail.

It’s time to make a move.

The solution: Call Ryan Braun.

This is pure speculation, but Braun still hasn’t slammed the door on a potential return.

Tell me why this doesn’t make sense.

He’s a professional hitter. All he’s ever done is rake. A few months off isn’t going to change that.

He’s a free agent. He and the Brewers could probably broker a cheap deal.

He could play first, a position that isn’t as physically taxing as the outfield.

He wouldn’t have to play every day. You could sprinkle in Hiura, taking some pressure off of Keston.

And he could finally get the farewell tour from full capacity crowds in Milwaukee that he so deserves, that he missed out on in 2020.

So, David Stearns, it’s time to make the call.

The worst thing he could say is no.

