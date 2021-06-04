A popular park in West Bend is back open this morning after the discovery of what appeared to be two pipe bombs Thursday evening.

West Bend police say two devices were found near the entertainment area at Regner Park Thursday afternoon.

The devices were discovered as organizers were setting up Regner Rocks, a weekly music event at the park.

The Milwaukee County Bomb Squad was called in and determined the pipes did not contain explosives.

Police are still trying to determine who placed the pipes in the park and why.

The incident prompted the music event to be canceled, but police say there is no danger to the public.