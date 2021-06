The Wisconsin Elections Commission has wrapped up a review of potential voter fraud in recent elections.

Of the over 3.3 million ballots casts last November, only 41 were possibly fraudulent.

WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe says some were due to people voting both absentee and in person, which could have been prevented by poll workers asking more questions.

Charles Benson on TMJ4 News joined Wisconsin’s Morning News with more. Listen in the player above.