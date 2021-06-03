Thursday night marks the start of 23 consecutive games for the Brewers against opponents with sub-.500 records.

While he recognizes the opportunity, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns knows his team still needs to go out and execute.

“You recognize where you are in the schedule and who your opponents are,” Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “I think you also recognize that these are Major League teams with really good players…clearly, there are games coming up where we’d hope to win and have a good month, but we really do have to take it game-by-game, and recognize that these are really good Major League teams even if they’re not at the top of the standings right now.”

Stearns also commented on Keston Hiura’s ongoing struggles at the plate, and Christian Yelich’s improving health.

To hear his full comments, click on the player above.