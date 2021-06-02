The Night Market will return to downtown Milwaukee later this year.

The event will be held on West Wisconsin Avenue between 2nd and Vel R. Phillips Avenue from 5-10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18.

The Night Market is a one-of-a-kind, free, outdoor street festival showcasing a variety of local Milwaukee vendors, performers and artists.

A new strategic partnership transfers the Night Market brand from NEWaukee to the nonprofit Westown Association.

NEWaukee created and started the Night Market in 2014 and hosted the signature event through 2019.

The 2020 Night Market season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Westown is looking for local vendors to sell their wares at the Night Market. Vendor applications for the August 18, 2021 market are now open and are due by midnight on June 18th. There is no fee to apply. The application can be found at mkenightmarket.com. Accepted vendors will be notified in early July.