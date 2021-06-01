Have we completely lost our minds?

After a 15-month layoff, fans are finally back inside arenas across the United States and some have seemingly forgotten how to behave.

A fan in Washington, D.C. ran onto the court during the Sixers vs. Wizards game on Monday night, becoming the 5th fan in 6 nights in 5 different NBA cities to cause an incident during these playoffs.

He joins a truly elite list of idiots including…

the guy who dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook in Philadelphia,

the fan who threw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving in Boston,

and most disgusting in my opinion, the fool who spit at Trae Young in New York.

You have got to be kidding me.

Look, I get it.

We all care deeply about sports and about our teams.

We all get frustrated when results aren’t going our way.

We’ve all been cooped up for over a year.

And we’re all excited to be back at live sporting events.

But being at the arena, and especially being close to the playing surface, is a privilege, not a right.

If we keep acting this way, arenas will be empty again, this time for a whole different reason.

Click HERE for more Extra Points