Chris McIntosh will be named the next Athletic Director of the University of Wisconsin, sources told WTMJ.

McIntosh, a Pewaukee native, was an offensive tackle on the Badger football team that won back-to-back Big Ten and Rose Bowl championships in 1998 and 1999.

He has been the deputy athletic director since 2017 and would replace the retiring Barry Alvarez.

The UW Board of Regents is expected to discuss the athletic director position Wednesday, during a closed door session.

WTMJ has reached out to the UW for comment, but have not heard back.