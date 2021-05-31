MILWAUKEE – A 49-year-old man was shot and killed by police on Sunday after refusing to drop a weapon, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Acting Chief Jeffery Norman says officers were called to a residence near 29th and Cleveland around 10:29 p.m. for a report of a man firing shots on the front porch.

According to a press release from the Milwaukee Police Department, when officers arrived on scene, the man went to the rear of the porch where he continued firing several shots.

“[The] officer encountered the subject, who refused several verbal commands to drop his gun. An officer discharged his firearm, subsequently striking the suspect,” Norman said at a press conference.

The officer who fired the fatal shot has been identified only as a 47-year-old man with over six years of service.

No other officers fired their weapons and no one else was injured in the incident.

The Waukesha Police Department will be leading the investigation into the shooting.