MIAMI – The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Miami Heat 120-103 on Saturday to move out of the first round of the postseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo put up a triple-double in the win, scoring 20 points and adding 12 rebounds and 15 assists.

Khris Middleton finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Jrue Holiday scored 11 points and added 9 assists.

The leading scorer on the day was Brook Lopez, who had 25 points in 28 minutes of work.

The Bucks swept the Heat 4-0 in the first round and will now wait for the rest of the first round matchups to finish before moving on to the second round.