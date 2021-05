It’s National Safe Boating Week and it marks the official or unofficial start to the summer boating season.

Coast Guard Bosun’s Mate Second Class Gary Varga has some reminders for any prospective Captains out there.

Endorsed by the U.S. Coast Guard and promoted throughout the U.S., the theme in the annual message stays the same, “please boat safely.” This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Federal Boat Safety Act of 1971.

