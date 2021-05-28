Bunting.

Let’s talk about it.

I miss baseball’s lost art.

It feels dangerous, in an exciting way.

Turning your face to the pitcher, who’s throwing a rock 95 miles per hour at your body, hoping it doesn’t it hit your thumb, so deftly placed behind the barrel.

Your only goal?

To schtoink one down the base-line of your choice.

There’s a beautiful simplicity in bunting.

You’re sacrificing yourself for the betterment of the team.

The bunt is selfless in a society where we’ve become anything but.

Was Willy Adames’ 3-run dinger cool on Thursday.

Sure.

But, 400-foot homers are normalized now.

Your new shoes are only cool until all of your friends get the same ones.

You know what really got me going?

Keston Hiura’s perfectly executed bunt to position Omar Narvaez to score the game-winning run.

That’s the good stuff, baby.

The most-maligned man in the Brewers’ lineup finding a way to impact the game.

Maybe it’s the simplicity.

Maybe it’s the rarity.

Maybe I’m just a softy, who longs for the days of yore.

I’ll own that. I’ll wear that. And I’ll wear this, too.

I want to see more bunts in baseball.

Let’s all square up, lay one down, and make bunting cool again.

