Two trades and a flurry of roster moves in a single week have reshaped the 2021 Milwaukee Brewers.

President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is a busy man lately.

“We have had some transactional movement over the last week to 10 days,” Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “We’re looking for the right mix. When you get to late May and early June, you’re getting to the time of the season where you feel like you’ve got a pretty good read on your club, and it’s appropriate to start moving pieces around when it’s warranted.”

The Brewers wrap up their series with the Padres on Thursday before visiting the Nationals over the weekend.