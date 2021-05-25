Is it possible to be leading Major League Baseball in a major statistical category and still flying under the radar?

If it is, Brandon Woodruff is doing it right now.

The Brewers’ ace finally getting some run support in a 5 to 3 win over the Padres on Monday night.

His ERA is down to an MLB-low 1.41.

“He’s doing pretty incredible things right now,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “It’s not necessarily flashy with statistical, but he’s just not giving up runs. The hitters are telling you they’re in a hurry to get their at-bats over with. He’s on the attack. He’s just been really consistent. He’s just not letting them up for air. He’s throwing so many strikes, and it’s just a tough, tough at-bat right now.”

The Brewers continue their 4-game series with the Padres on Tuesday night.