ABC News is airing a special documentary series on the life of boxing legend Mike Tyson.

“Mike Tyson: The Knockout” will put viewers ringside for a main event that will chronicle the former champion’s climb, crash and comeback, from his difficult childhood to becoming undisputed world champion to his 1992 rape conviction and his personal struggles.

Part one airs tonight (May 25) at 7 p.m. You can watch a trailer below.

WTMJ’s Tony Bettack also got a preview of the documentary from Byron Pitts, ABC News chief national correspondant and Nightline co-anchor. Listen below.