Tuesday marks one year since George Floyd was killed while being taken into custody by Minneapolis Police. In that time, the country has experienced riots and violent protests, a demand for police reform, and a conviction (of one of the former officers involved).

“It has been a long year,” Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas told WTMJ’s John Mercure on Monday. “I think there has been some progress within our own agency, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

Lucas understands the desire for change.

“There are a lot of things we can do differently,” he said. “People hold law enforcement to a high standard. That’s something we’re proud of. We’re working hard every day to keep Milwaukee County strong and safe. We look forward to the engagement and dialogue.”

In the future, police body cams will be universally accepted, according to Lucas.

“I think, in time, body cameras will have been a help to law enforcement.

