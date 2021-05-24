As we wait to hear what (if anything) quarterback Aaron Rodgers will say about his future with the Green Bay Packers, it appears Rodgers enjoyed his vacation time in Hawaii.

Videos of Rodgers, his fiance Shailene Woodley, and friends singing and dancing were posted Monday.

🎥 | Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers, Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller dancing and singing karaoke in Hawaii. (video by aloha.akoni on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/BotArmbDv5 — Shailene Woodley Updates (@PlanetShailene) May 24, 2021

The video surfaced online on the same day Rodgers is expected to make an appearance on Kenny Mayne’s final SportsCenter on ESPN.

Aaron Rodgers did not show up at the Green Bay Packers’ voluntary offseason workouts at Lambeau Field.