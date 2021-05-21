Call him ‘Milwaukee Fire *Chief* Aaron Lipski.’

“I like the sound of (being Chief), I’m not going to lie,” Lipski told WTMJ’s John Mercure on Friday.

Lipski, who had been the *acting* chief, was appointed by the Fire and Police Commission on Thursday to replace former chief Mark Rohlfing, who retired in October 2020.

“We have a ton work to do,” Lipski said. “At the end of the day, I’m very happy with the team we have assembled. We are far more better off than we have been in a long time.”

An unexpected rise in fire calls, a demand in EMS services, and the pandemic have challenged the department this past year.

“I don’t want anyone (worried) this is about to topple over,” he explained. “We do have to roll up our sleeves and solve this.”

Lipski comes from a family of firefighters. There has been a Lipski on the Milwaukee Fire Department for more than 100 years.

“I hope (my family) is proud,” he said. “I hope I can live up to (the name).”

