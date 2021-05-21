We’re going to know pretty quickly what type of series this is going to be.

Last summer, in the NBA’s Bubble, the Heat were better than the Bucks in every conceivable way.

Jimmy Butler, not Giannis, was not only the toughest, but the best player on the floor.

Erik Spoelstra, not Mike Budenholzer, was far and away the better coach.

And the Heat’s bench was far more productive and impactful.

The Bucks have spent the last 9 months trying to rectify those issues.

Their efforts will be put to the test tomorrow afternoon.

In the heat of the fire, no pun intended, can Mike Budenholzer make necessary in-game adjustments, where he’s failed so miserably in playoffs past?

Giannis absolutely can, but will he out-tough Jimmy Butler?

And then, who else is contributing?

Giannis can’t do it by himself.

The Bucks’ other max contract players have to play like max contract players.

Momentum is real. Mental edges are real. History is real.

Simply put, I think the winner of Game 1 wins this series.

Giannis and company need to set the tone immediately that these are not the same old Bucks.

