KENOSHA- A Kenosha teen accused of ambushing, and killing his girlfriend in her family’s home in Kenosha in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Judge Mary Wagner handed down the sentence this morning. Martice Fuller, now 18, was found guilty of killing Juga and injuring her mother, Stephanie, back in March.

You can read our past coverage on the shooting here.

This story will be updated.