Will he stay or will he go? That is the question.

It was three weeks ago today that reports surfaced that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was unhappy in Green Bay and wanted out.

Since then, we’ve heard from former players, analysts, and so many more. But Rodgers himself has stayed silent.

Senior Public Affairs Advisor for Michael Best Strategies Evan Zeppos says that’s not what he would have suggested for one of his clients.

“Right now, the best [grade] he would get from me is a D, maybe a D+,” Zeppos tells WTMJ. “But he is clearly trending toward an F. He’s damaged goods as far as his brand and his value from his marketing standpoint here in Wisconsin.”

Zeppos says that even though Rodgers can be a private person, it’s important to get ahead of a controversial story like this.

“When you’re silent that way, I think you’re walking into a problem because the void is filled by all the other people. And they define what’s the story.”

Rodgers is expected to join Kenny Mayne on Monday. Zeppos says Mayne must ask the question and Rodgers must figure out what storyline he wants to stick to.

