No-hitters used to be special.

They used to be the highest level of nervous tension.

Everyone knew what was going on, but nobody wanted to jinx it.

Growing up in Cleveland, I remember going to Indians games as a kid and being disappointed every time the first hit happened.

10-year old Bryan was always hoping to witness baseball history.

No-hitters used to mean something.

Now, they just happen a couple of times a week.

Yankees pitcher Corey Kluber blanked the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night.

It was baseball’s 2nd no-hitter of the week and 6th of the season.

There have been seven if you count Madison Bumgarner’s 7-inning no-no against the Braves on April 25th.

The record for no-hitters in a single season is seven.

We may pass that by Memorial Day.

I don’t know where we went so wrong.

Is pitching that much better? Is hitting that much worse?

Nobody seems to know.

The Brewers haven’t thrown a no-no since Juan Nieves’ unforgettable night in 1987.

And when that next one comes for Milwaukee, it will undoubtedly be special.

I’d even bet on it happening this year.

But it won’t be as special as it once might have been, when no-hitters happened less frequently than your trips to the coffee shop.

Now, no-no’s are just no-no fun anymore.

Click HERE for more Extra Points