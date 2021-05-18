I bet you didn’t think Extra Points was going to be about Brian Hoyer today.

Well, here we are.

The 35-year old journeyman quarterback is signing a one-year deal with the Patriots.

Hoyer has started for seven different NFL teams.

This will mark his fourth separate stint with New England.

Fourth!

The greatest coach in the history of the game keeps coming back to the same quarterback well despite having a former NFL MVP and a newly-drafted first round pick on his roster.

Why?

Reliability.

Bill Belichick knows what he’s getting. It’s not a Ferrari. It’s a Prius.

Affordable. Reliable. Will get you from A to B.

There’s nothing wrong with a Prius, but nobody wants to drive a Prius.

They have to drive a Prius.

Belichick is putting the keys in the Toyota again because his Ferrari is now in Tampa Bay.

The point is this: forget elite quarterbacks…passable quarterbacks are damn near impossible to find.

If the Packers don’t fix things with Aaron Rodgers, fire up the Prius and get ready for a decade or two of Brian Hoyer’s.

