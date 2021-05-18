“During these unprecedented times….”

Do you feel like you heard that phrase thousands of times throughout the pandemic? You probably did.

But now that things are reopening and life is starting to feel normal again, advertisers are shifting their messaging.

Andy Larsen, VP/Director of Public Relations at Boelter + Lincoln, tells WTMJ that most categories are seeing increased advertising right now.

That includes continual big spenders like Proctor & Gamble, Unilever, Amazon, etc. But also leisure travel, destinations, and gyms.

The messaging in the ads has switched from reflective and slightly melancholy to a “celebrating getting back to normal” tone.

Larsen joined Wisconsin’s Morning News with more on what we can expect to see moving forward. Listen in the player above.