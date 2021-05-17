For Rebecca House, Senior Vice President and Chief People and Legal Officer at Rockwell Automation, it’s people that make the difference in how companies become successful.

“When you think about the engine that makes any company and any business work, it really comes down to our people. How do we attract, retain, motivate, engage, encourage amazing people to do amazing things in order to deliver our company strategy and really serve our customers and communities,” explains Rebecca.

With the challenges we’ve all experienced over the pandemic, Rebecca has been able to use her experience to help people with whom she works, explaining “… and so thinking about those connections and thinking bigger and saying ‘Hey, it’s not just me solving this problem for me; how can I help people solve those same problems for themselves.”