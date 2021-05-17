If you can’t take the Heat, stay out of the playoffs.

The Bucks clinched the #3 seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs over the weekend, and a familiar foe is waiting.

The Miami Heat, who popped the Bucks’ bubble last summer, are coming to Fiserv Forum this weekend for the start of a first round series.

It’s going to be a battle.

This Heat roster is by and large the same as the one that eliminated the Bucks and came within two wins of an NBA Championship.

That should be enough to make Bucks fans more than a little bit nervous. And you are.

A portion of Bucks Twitter clamored for their favorite team to lose this past weekend to intentionally avoid a matchup with Miami.

I’m here to tell you that’s a loser’s mentality.

The Bucks and their fans should welcome this chance for redemption, not cower in fear.

Michael Jordan didn’t wilt when the Bad Boy Pistons knocked off the Bulls in 1989 and 1990.

He and his teammates hit the gym and came back better. And they won.

So, bring ‘em on. Giannis and company are ready.

Are you?

