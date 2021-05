RACINE, Wis. — A teenage boy from Racine is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday.

Police say officers were called to the 1300 block of Carlisle Ave. for a report of shots fired.

Officers began performing life-saving measures on the teen, who was later transported to Froedtert Hospital.

The teen’s current condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Racine Police at 262-635-7756.