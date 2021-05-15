MILWAUKEE — For 35 years, Jim Paschke has called Bucks games. Saturday night, he had the job of PA announcer.
Tonight’s Bucks starting lineup introduced by the one and only @Paschketball!! pic.twitter.com/4CwgW2Id1B— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 16, 2021
The Bucks also brought back Jon McGlocklin to do color commentary in the second quarter. McGlocklin and Paschke were partners for thirty years in the booth.
Jim Paschke and Jon McGlocklin are back in the booth together 🙌 pic.twitter.com/d1EodGmukY— Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) May 15, 2021