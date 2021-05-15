MILWAUKEE — For 35 years, Jim Paschke has called Bucks games. Saturday night, he had the job of PA announcer.

Tonight’s Bucks starting lineup introduced by the one and only @Paschketball!! pic.twitter.com/4CwgW2Id1B — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 16, 2021

The Bucks also brought back Jon McGlocklin to do color commentary in the second quarter. McGlocklin and Paschke were partners for thirty years in the booth.