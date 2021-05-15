WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Michael Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joins the program to discuss the updated CDC recommendations regarding masks and how Milwaukee expects to begin rolling back COVID-19 guidelines.

Bryan Dee – Sports anchor at WTMJ – Bryan joins the program to discuss the impact more fans in the stands will have on Wisconsin’s professional sports teams.

Jeff Mayers – President at Wispolitics.com – Jeff joins the program to discuss the flurry of action in the state Assembly and Senate this past week, including police reform bills.

Kristin Byrne – Consumer investigative reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joins the program to discuss incentives being offered by some cities to entice remote workers into relocating.

Scott Warras – On-air host at WTMJ and play-by-play voice for UW-Milwaukee men’s basketball – Scott joins the program to discuss Patrick Baldwin Jr.’s decision to play basketball for UW-Milwaukee next season and how the decision has already changed the program.