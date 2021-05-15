RACINE – One person is dead following a shooting at a Racine gas station early Saturday morning.

The Racine Police Department says officers were called to the Marathon station near Rapids Drive and Golf Avenue just after 1:00 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

A 20-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests had been made. The Racine Police Department said the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or download the Crime Stoppers app.