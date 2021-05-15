GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) – Israel has escalated its attacks on the Gaza Strip, bombing the home of a senior Hamas leader, killing a family of 10 in a refugee camp and destroying a high-rise that housed The Associated Press and other media.

The Hamas militant group continued a stream of rocket volleys into Israel, and one man was killed when a rocket hit his home outside Tel Aviv.

The attacks come as calls for a ceasefire are increasing after five days of mayhem that left at least 145 Palestinians dead in Gaza – including 41 children – and eight dead on the Israeli side, all but one of them civilians, including a 6-year-old child.