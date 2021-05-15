MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Gov. Tony Evers is praising new guidelines that allow people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to shed their facemasks in most situations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines Thursday saying the fully vaccinated can resume normal activities and don’t have to wear masks outdoors or indoors except in crowded environments such as on public transportation or inside hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

Wisconsin’s conservative state Supreme Court struck down Evers’ statewide mask mandate in March.

Evers on Friday called the new CDC recommendations “good news, any way you slice it,” and he thanked people who have been vaccinated for helping push the country forward to this point.