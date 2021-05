Some dogs that were adopted at the start of the Covid 19 pandemic are now being returned to animal shelters as people start going back to work. They’re called pandemic puppies.

The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County’s Jennifer Smeah says fortunately, that hasn’t been the case so far.

Smeah says many adopters are taking advantage of different behavioral classes they offer. Or they can rent out HAWS entire dog park for their pooch and a pal!

Listen in the player above