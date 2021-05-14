The NBA’s regular season comes to a close this weekend.

That means the playoffs are right around the corner for the Milwaukee Bucks and the rest of the qualifying teams.

Not before a new addition to the NBA’s schedule, though.

Enter, the play-in tournament.

Starting next week, 7 will play 8 and 9 will play 10.

The winner of the 7/8 game gets the 7-seed.

The winner of the 9/10 game plays the loser of the 7/8 game.

The winner of that game gets the 8 seed.

You follow?

If you don’t, you should.

This is an amazing addition for the NBA, despite what the league’s biggest star has been telling you.

LeBron James publicly thrashed the idea, saying that whoever came up with it should be fired.

The only reason he’s complaining is because his Lakers are in serious jeopardy of playing Steph Curry and the Warriors early next week.

It’s reminiscent of when Barry Alvarez clamored for the expansion of the College Football Playoff because his Badgers kept finishing 5th.

Will a 7-seed that worked all season long to get into the playoffs get bounced from time-to-time going forward?

Probably.

But if you don’t want to be in the play-in tournament, don’t complain, win more games.

