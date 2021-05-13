History is on the line at American Family Field on Thursday afternoon.

Corbin Burnes enters his start against the Cardinals just two strikeouts shy of the Major League record for the most ever to start a season without issuing a walk.

Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is looking forward to seeing if his ace can come through.

“It’ll be fun,” Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “It’s on everyone’s mind. I’m sure it’s on Corbin’s as well. As much as he tries to put it out of his mind, he’s gotta be thinking about it. Obviously, we’re hoping he gets it. I want him to get it. Hopefully, that takes a little bit of weight off of his shoulders, and he can get back to concentrating on what he’s been doing, which is pitching incredibly well for the entirety of the season.”

This will be Burnes’ first start since coming off the IL after testing positive for COVID-19. He was asymptomatic the entire time he was away from the team.

Burnes rode his wife’s Peloton bike and pitched into a net at his apartment complex to stay in shape during his hiatus.

He hopes to ride into the history books on Thursday afternoon.