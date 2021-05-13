MADISON — UW Madison Athletic Director and Wisconsin icon Barry Alvarez is set to retire at the end of June, and the school is now searching for his replacement.

In total, Alvarez has been with the university for 31 years. While he will retire from his current role, many are speculating that he will explore options with the Big10 offices in some form.

“I haven’t talked to anyone on that yet. There’s nothing to report on that right now,” Alvarez telling Wisconsin’s Afternoon News Thursday.

But as far as his replacement goes, there is one name in particular that he believes is the best candidate for the job: Deputy AD Chris McIntosh.

“[Chris] loves Wisconsin, played here, was a captain on two Rose Bowl teams…I’ve got him ready to go,” Alvarez said firmly.

For the full interview, click below: