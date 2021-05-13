Update 8 a.m.

A Milwaukee Fired Department spokesman says crews were able to put out the fire after about an hour on scene.

The flames ignited in a rubbish pile at the recycling facility.

MFD also confirmed that there were no injuries from the incident.

Original Story

MILWAUKEE — Fire crews in Milwaukee are on the scene of a fire at Alter Metal Recycling Thursday morning.

Black smoke could be seen emerging from the facility near 16th St. and W. Bruce St., which is just south of the Potawatomi Hotel and Casino.

There were no initial reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.