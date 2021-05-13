BURLINGTON, Wis. — A 29-year-old man is dead after a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Racine County.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office say deputies were dispatched to the home in the 3000 block of Spring Dr. in Burlington after 1 p.m.

Deputies arrived to see heavy smoke and visible flames coming from the front of the home.

Investigators say the home was locked and the rear door was hot to the touch, preventing deputies from getting inside.

Fire crews were able to make entry where they found Tyler Werlein.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office says foul play is not suspected at this time.

An investigations into what caused the fire is ongoing.