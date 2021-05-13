The Milwaukee Brewers have announced that American Family Field will return to 100% capacity starting on Friday, June 25.



“This is great news for our fans and our community,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger in a press release. “We appreciate the support of Mayor Barrett and Milwaukee Commissioner of Health Kirsten Johnson in getting us back to full capacity.”

Currently, single-game tickets are available for games scheduled through Thursday, May 27.

Tomorrow (Friday) at 8:30 am CT, the Brewers will announce details about single-game ticket availability and the promotional schedule for all remaining home games (Memorial Day, Monday, May 31 through Sunday, September 26).