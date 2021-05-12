MILWAUKEE — A local high school basketball standout is staying home.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. chose UW-Milwaukee over other finalists Duke and Georgetown Wednesday morning.
Baldwin was the highest-ranking basketball prospect to remain undecided.
With his commitment to UWM, he joins a Panthers team led by his father Pat Baldwin.
A shout of he’s staying home. Patrick Baldwin Jr will play for @UWM @MKEPanthers @MKE_MBB pic.twitter.com/NQ29Urn8gS— Lance Allan (@lanceallan) May 12, 2021
