A close game turned into a blow out at American Family Field on Tuesday night.

The Brewers fell to the Cardinals 6 to 1 in 11 innings. One team came through with timely hits. One did not.

The Cardinals launched two homers in the 11th to get themselves into the win column.

The Brewers struggled at the dish all night long, in what’s become a season long theme.

“You’ve got to have some more hits with runners in scoring position,” voice of the Brewers Jeff Levering told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “They left too many guys on base last night. 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position.”

There’s an element of bad luck at play as well.

“As Craig [Counsell] talked about, in the 9th inning, just rockets getting hit all over the place. It felt like it was that kind of night for the Brewers’ offense. They had their opportunities.”

The offensive woes are even more frustrating considering the dominant start from Freddy Peralta.

“You hate to squander such a great pitching performance from Freddy Peralta last night. 7 innings of shutout baseball and just one hit.”

The Brewers look to bounce back on Wednesday night against the Cardinals.

Coverage on 620 WTMJ starts at 6 o’clock.