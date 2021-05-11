Finally, some good injury news for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Corbin Burnes is on the mend.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell expects to have his ace back on the mound this week.

“He threw a bullpen [on Monday] at the stadium,” Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on WTMJ. “He’s cleared for activity, and he will be active this week for us.”

Burnes has been on the Injured List since April 29th with an unspecified injury.

The next vacancy in the Brewers’ rotation is for Thursday’s game against the Cardinals.

Whenever Burnes makes his next start, he’ll be chasing history.

With 49 strikeouts and zero walks, he’s currently two punch-outs shy of the Major League record to start a season without issuing a free pass.

That record of 51 was set by the Dodgers’ Kenley Jansen in 2017.