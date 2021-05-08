The Milwaukee Brewers snapped their six game losing streak by beating the Miami Marlins 6-2. Adrian Houser struck out 10 over 6 innings of work and added his second homerun of the season to extend the Brewers lead to 3-1, his second off of Miami starting pitcher Daniel Castano in just over a week. Avisail Garcia had a two run home run and Jacob Nottingham had a RBI ground out to push the Brewers lead to 6-2. Josh Hader pitched the ninth inning to close it out and became the fastest pitcher to reach 400 strikeouts after striking out the side. All that, and more covered in tonight’s episode of Brewers Extra Innings with Matt Pauley as he is joined by Jerry Augustine!