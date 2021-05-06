MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin health officials have ordered only a fraction of their allotted COVID-19 vaccine doses for next week in another sign of plateauing interest in the vaccine.

President Joe Biden’s administration announced earlier this week that it would shift doses from states with lower demand to states with more interest.

Wisconsin has been allocated 86,580 Pfizer doses and 65,900 Moderna doses and 10,200 Johnson & Johnson doses for the week starting Monday. State Department of Health Services spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt said the state has ordered 9,120 Pfizer doses, 2,070 Moderna doses and just 2,100 Johnson & Johnson doses.

She said demand for vaccines in the state is softening, noting that one in three Wisconsin residents are now fully vaccinated.