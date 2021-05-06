It’s a frustrating situation for David Stearns.

The Brewers’ President of Baseball Operations wants Christian Yelich to get healthy, but he and the Brewers’ medical staff can’t quite pinpoint what exactly is wrong.

“The good news here is that we’re confident there’s nothing significant wrong with Christian,” Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “The frustrating part for everyone is we haven’t been able to come up with a strategy to make him feel good enough to play regularly. That’s where we are. We don’t want to get into a spot where he can play one day, but then needs the next day off, or play one day, and needs two more days off. We need to get this to a point where he’s back to playing every day, being Christian Yelich, and hitting in the middle of our lineup.

As for next steps…

“The plan right now is to regroup, give him a little bit more time off here, perhaps consult with some experts around the country, make sure we’re not missing anything, get any additional strategies we can to keep him healthy going forward, and then progress him back to baseball activity.”

Stearns offered no timeline of how long all of that might take.

The Brewers look to salvage their series against the Phillies on Thursday.

Coverage on 620 WTMJ starts at 11:30 a.m.